'I Live for Champions League Nights': Arjen Robben Excited for Sevilla's Trip to the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has opened up on his side's Champions League tie against Sevilla on Wednesday night, admitting that he lives for occasions such as this one.

Bayern come into the match having picked up a 2-1 lead to bring back to the Allianz Arena - their Spanish opponents needing to score two goals at the very least if they want any hope of making it into the semi finals.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

(You might also be interested in: Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Preview: First Leg Recap, Key Battle, Team News & More)

But Robben, who missed out on the first leg of the round, only has plans at spoiling Sevilla's hopes, and aims to put an end to what has been an impressive run for Vincenzo Montella's side.

"It’s the pinnacle to play at this level and really special," Robben said ahead of the game, according to the Sun. “I live for these Champions League evenings, and that’s why you become a footballer.

"Some players get really nervous, but they set positive energy free in me.”

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Despite coming into the match in Munich with the advantage and two away goals to boast, the Dutch wide man is wary of the dangers that Sevilla posses, taking note of their performances against Manchester United earlier on in the competition.

He added:“Sevilla are in the last chance saloon and a dangerous team.

"They did very well to win in Manchester and we know we have to perform at our best.”

Bayern vs Sevilla kicks off at 19:45 BST on Wednesday evening, and by the time the final whistle is blown, we'll most likely know who will be the final four teams left in this season's Champions League.