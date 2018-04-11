Ipswich Town Name Bryan Klug as Interim Boss in the Wake of Mick McCarthy Departure

Ipswich Town have temporarily placed head of coaching and player development Bryan Klug in charge of the first team following the departure of manager Mick McCarthy and assistant Terry Connor on Tuesday night.





Ipswich won the Championship fixture against Barnsley, but it was revealed that McCarthy had already agreed to step down before the game. It was originally expected that he would leave Portman Road when his contract expired at the end of the season.

Town's head of coaching and player development, Bryan Klug will take charge of the first-team for the remaining games of the season. #itfc



👉 https://t.co/1EeIy9KRlr pic.twitter.com/IyAyi6eqqS — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) April 11, 2018

"I spoke with Marcus [Evans] at the weekend and we agreed that it was in the best interests for me, the players and the club that I move on now," McCarthy said.

Ipswich are currently 12th in the Championship table after the Barnsley win saw them leapfrog fierce rivals Norwich into the top half. The playoffs are out of reach at this late stage.

57-year-old Klug will take charge for the four remaining games of the season.

The retired midfielder has twice previously served as interim boss in 2009 after the sacking of Jim Magilton. He had served as assistant manager to the Northern Irishman and later took up his role with the club's academy.

Klug's first game in charge will see Ipswich take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday.