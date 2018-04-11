Jonjo Shelvey Makes Big Statement on Newcastle Future After Recent Upturn in Form

Following Newcastle's impressive run of form, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has stated that he hopes to stay at the Magpies for many years.

Speaking to NUFC TV as quoted by the Shields Gazette, Shelvey said: "Hopefully I can stay here for many years now."

The former Swansea man also admitted that he wasn't fit enough when he joined Newcastle, revealing: "When I first signed, I had some good games and some bad ones. I wasn't fit enough.

“But now I have that sharpness back to my game, and am doing it in the Premier League, which is the highest level you can do it, so that’s what I’m pleased about.”

It would appear fitness hasn't been a problem for Shelvey this season as he has played an integral part for Rafael Benítez's side, featuring in 24 of Newcastle's 32 league games.





After getting sent off on the opening day of the season against Spurs, the 26-year-old has got his campaign back on track. He has helped steer Newcastle away from a relegation dogfight, with the Magpies sitting 10th in the Premier League.

Shelvey was also key last season for Newcastle, playing 42 league games as Newcastle won the Championship title.

Rumours were circulating in January that Shelvey was leaving for West Ham but nothing materialised, and the midfielder seems happy to stay in the north east.

The tough-tackling midfielder notched his first goal of the season last week as Newcastle won 2-1 against Leicester City.

Shelvey looks to have revived his career at Newcastle, after originally looking a weak link in the side due to his notorious temper. Recent performances have suggested that he still has a big part to play in the Newcastle team.