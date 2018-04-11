Jose Mourinho Eyeing Move for £40m-Rated Swansea Star in Hopes of Strengthening Man Utd Defence

Manchester United are said to be monitoring Swansea centre back Alfie Mawson. The 24-year-old has been making great strides over the last two seasons at the Liberty Stadium, and Jose Mourinho is believed to be keen on taking him to Old Trafford in order to shore up his back line.

It was only in March when the Swans defender earned his first call up to the England senior squad - Gareth Southgate recognising his ability at club level, but failing to field Mawson in either of the friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

However, according to the Sun, Southgate isn't the only one noticing the centre back at the moment, with United boss Jose Mourinho also keeping tabs on Mawson. The Portuguese manager is said to have sent scouts to watch him face West Brom last weekend, and the defender gave a good account of himself against the Baggies in the 1-1 draw.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

But there are complications - most notably the price tag. Mawson, who has quickly become a leadership figure despite his young age, would potentially set the Red Devils back a massive £40m - more than what the club paid for Victor Lindelof last summer.

The 24-year-old is an integral part of the Swansea setup, and being a strong fan favourite, the Welsh club wouldn't let him leave without putting up a bit of a fight.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the former Barnsley man a few times since the summer, and after being quoted £25m last July, that number has almost doubled since the beginning of this season, Mawson proving a vital piece of Carlos Carvalhal's Swansea jigsaw.