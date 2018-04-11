Juventus Give Emre Can 10 Day Deadline to Decide on Future Amid Real Madrid & Bayern Munich Interest

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has been told to make a decision over his future during the next 10 days as long-term admirers Juventus have become frustrated in their pursuit of the Germany international.

Can is expected to leave Liverpool at the end of the season once his contract at Anfield expires and he has been linked with a move to Turin throughout the campaign

However, Juventus are growing impatient with the 24-year-old and the Bianconeri are now demanding an answer from Can, who is also said to be attracting interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Italian outlet Tuttosport claims that Juve's chief executive, Giuseppe Marotta, is eager to know what Can has planned this summer and wants an answer from the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder in the next two weeks.

Juventus have already assured the Liverpool star that he will become the club's third highest paid player - behind only Gonzalo Higuaín and Paulo Dybala - as they continue to search for a long-term replacement to the ageing Sami Khedira.

It appears that Can could have already played his last game for Liverpool following a potential season-ending back injury that was sustained during the Reds' 5-0 win over Watford last month.

The midfielder is now facing an uphill battle to regain his fitness ahead of the World Cup. Although Can is far from a nailed on selection for Germany manager Joachim Löw's squad, many expected to see the 24-year-old on the plane to Russia this summer.

