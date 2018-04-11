Newcastle United Reportedly Finally Ready to Spend Big Amid Links to £25m Rated Southampton Defender

Newcastle United could finally be set to start spending big this summer, with recent reports linking them with Southampton's Ryan Bertrand. The left back is said to be available for around £25m - and Mike Ashley is apparently willing to spend the money.

The last year has been frsutrating for both Rafa Benitez and Newcastle fans alike. Following their promotion back into the top flight, club owner Ashley promised funds worthy of a Premier League side that never arrived.

However, it seems that the situation may well have changed ahead of the upcoming summer window - and Premier League safety looking likely for the Magpies.

According to the Sun, the Tyneside outfit are willing to make a move for Southampton's £25m rated left back Ryan Bertrand, with the Saint's top flight position very much up in the air at the moment.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Newcastle, along with Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham are said to be looking to take advantage of Southampton's possible relegation by luring Bertrand away once the summer arrives.

Mark Hughes' side are currently 18th in the league, three points away from escaping the relegation zone with only six games left to be played this season.

While this will undoubtedly be good news for fans at St James' Park, and at the very least, a step in the right direction, Mike Ashley won't quite be forgiven. Talk of Ashley's sale of Newcastle seems to have cooled recently, and as it stands there don't seem to be any buyers on the horizon. So much for selling before Christmas. With that said, his latest move will appease fans... for now.