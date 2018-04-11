Norwich City Preparing for Summer Raid as Young Stars Catch the Attention of 5 Premier League Clubs

Norwich City are bracing themselves for a turbulent summer transfer window, as rumours begin to circulate regarding James Maddison and Josh Murphy's futures at the East Anglian club.

The Mirror are reporting that at least five Premier League clubs are looking at the pair, with Maddison attracting the attention of Champions League semi finalists Liverpool as well as Tottenham Hotspur. Among Murphy's suitors are Leicester City, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace according to the Mirror.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Both Murphy and Maddison have enjoyed excellent campaigns for the Canaries this season, with Maddison contributing 14 goals and eight assists from his attacking midfield position and Murphy finding the net six times - a respectable return from a winger.

Just nine months ago, Josh's twin Jacob found himself making the jump up to Premier League level with a move to boyhood club Newcastle United and it looks likely that Josh will be playing his football in the top tier next season too as Norwich look to cash in on the attacker.





While Norwich fans will be hoping the club can hold onto the talented duo, their hand may be forced by their current financial situation.

Parachute payments from their most recent stay in the Premier League are due to end this Summer and as a result Norwich have already placed a hefty £30m price tag on Maddison who made his England Under-21 debut last November against Ukraine.