'Nothing Quite Like it': Twitter Reacts to Historic UCL Encounter as Juventus Bow Out to Real Madrid

By 90Min
April 11, 2018

Wednesday night bore witness to one of the most incredible games in Champions League history. And Twitter absolutely loved it, and then hated it, like, REALLY hated it.

Juventus, coming into the Bernabeu 3-0 down to Real Madrid, had a mountain to climb. Slowly, but surely, they scaled the hell out of that mountain in what was an incredible 90 minutes from Max Allegri's side.

And then the footballing Gods who undoubtedly hate Gianluigi Buffon god invloved. 93rd minute - Medhi Benatia gives away a penalty; in his rage, Buffon gets himself sent off, and Ronaldo steals the aggregate victory right at the death. Painful, but it made for some great reactions.

The following tweets tell a beautiful story, of how Juventus' incredible evening started out as banter - how could they ever overcome a 3-0 deficit?

But as you work your way through, and as the game grew on, that disbelief slowly became reality - until that brilliantly cruel Portuguese winger broke the hearts of everyone in Turin.

Here goes...

This is simply brilliant...

It's quite fair to say there was a general consensus around Cristiano Ronaldo's performance tonight.

@XavsFutbol calling Gareth Bale's half-time substitution as soon as that second goal went in.

Paulo Dybala's absence was sure to be a big one for Juve, but as soon as his replacement (Mario Mandzukic) nodded home that first goal all was forgotten about the Argentinian. Is it that Dybala is overrated? Or did Max Allegri simply play to the aerial strengths of Mandzukic? We'll leave it to you to decide.

When that third goal came, Twitter FULLY kicked off...

It wouldn't be a hectic Champions League night without a little commentary slip up...

Fun fact:

Juventus were in dreamland. Right up until that moment.

93rd minute penalty, Gianluigi Buffon sent off. He doesn't miss.

And that was all she wrote.

