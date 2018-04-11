'Nothing Quite Like it': Twitter Reacts to Historic UCL Encounter as Juventus Bow Out to Real Madrid

Wednesday night bore witness to one of the most incredible games in Champions League history. And Twitter absolutely loved it, and then hated it, like, REALLY hated it.

Juventus, coming into the Bernabeu 3-0 down to Real Madrid, had a mountain to climb. Slowly, but surely, they scaled the hell out of that mountain in what was an incredible 90 minutes from Max Allegri's side.

And then the footballing Gods who undoubtedly hate Gianluigi Buffon god invloved. 93rd minute - Medhi Benatia gives away a penalty; in his rage, Buffon gets himself sent off, and Ronaldo steals the aggregate victory right at the death. Painful, but it made for some great reactions.

The following tweets tell a beautiful story, of how Juventus' incredible evening started out as banter - how could they ever overcome a 3-0 deficit?

But as you work your way through, and as the game grew on, that disbelief slowly became reality - until that brilliantly cruel Portuguese winger broke the hearts of everyone in Turin.

Here goes...

Juventus might pull a "Rome" on Real Madrid😭 pic.twitter.com/7D9D16b9IO — Shoros_SA Balr (@ImShoros) April 11, 2018

This is simply brilliant...

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Juventus | Goals, assists, tricks, flicks pic.twitter.com/sQigRTKv4Z — ᵁᴸᵀᴿᴬ® (@UltraAutistic) April 11, 2018

It's quite fair to say there was a general consensus around Cristiano Ronaldo's performance tonight.

Hahahaha try harder for a penalty Cristiano 😂 — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) April 11, 2018

Last night I dreamed about Dejan Lovren pocketing Cristiano Ronaldo in the CL final to help win Liverpool the cup, but I’m thinking 4 goals from Mandzukic tonight would just be so much more fun to watch.



Either way, as long as Ronaldo doesn’t win, I’m happy — Ben Davies (@BenDavies__) April 11, 2018

@XavsFutbol calling Gareth Bale's half-time substitution as soon as that second goal went in.

Bale needs to be subbed off, looks like a 40 year old out there. Benzema is much needed. Ramos’ absence is f*cking huge btw. Vallejo can’t head a ball to save his life and Juventus taking full advantage of that, whipping crosses in as if they’re trying to spread Catholicism. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) April 11, 2018

Paulo Dybala's absence was sure to be a big one for Juve, but as soon as his replacement (Mario Mandzukic) nodded home that first goal all was forgotten about the Argentinian. Is it that Dybala is overrated? Or did Max Allegri simply play to the aerial strengths of Mandzukic? We'll leave it to you to decide.

Look how much better Juventus have looked without Dybala. So overrated. Playing more confident and free. Definitely not as good as people say and probably won’t ever reach that. Not even top 5 at Juventus. — * (@Ozilcentro) April 11, 2018

When that third goal came, Twitter FULLY kicked off...

Ummmmmmmmmmm what is in the water for these Italian teams?!?!?! First Roma doin a madness, now looks like JUVENTUS are about to do a ting?!?!?! 3-0!?!?!?!?!?! 3-3 on aggregate win Real Madird?!?!?! WHAT IS GOIN ONE?!?!?! — Nick (@Nick28T) April 11, 2018

GOAL! F*CKING GOAL FOR JUVENTUS JESUS CHRIST IT'S 3-0! — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 11, 2018

IT HAPPENED. REAL MADRID 0-3 JUVENTUS. — Paolo Bandini (@Paolo_Bandini) April 11, 2018

HOLY FUCK JUVENTUS



WHAT IS GOING ON IN CL THE PAST DAYS????? — Eefje Depoortere (@sjokz) April 11, 2018

It wouldn't be a hectic Champions League night without a little commentary slip up...

“Any goal for Madrid at this stage, and Juventus would need two”



Where the hell do you find these people @btsportfootball ?! — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) April 11, 2018

3-0 to Juventus. Navas huge mistake in goal.



United fans right now with De Gea. pic.twitter.com/VuejmSjOgp — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) April 11, 2018

Real Madrid fans everytime they see the score#RMAJUV pic.twitter.com/nR3cWRIa0O — 90min (@90min_Football) April 11, 2018

Fun fact:

Madrid have never been three goals down behind in any European tie at Bernabeu ever, says @2010MisterChip — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 11, 2018

Vidal, con un ojo en Múnich y otro en el Bernabéu. pic.twitter.com/RGIRL1mntD — Juanma Romero (@Guardiolato) April 11, 2018

Juventus were in dreamland. Right up until that moment.

93rd minute penalty, Gianluigi Buffon sent off. He doesn't miss.

Poor Juve. Poor Buffon. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) April 11, 2018

I really don't like Ronaldo — Edward James (@jamE_JamesYT) April 11, 2018

Just found out that Buffon told Michael Oliver to “go take a shit” and it’s now confirmed that this is absolutely the best way to end your career in the Champions League — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) April 11, 2018

And that was all she wrote.