'One to Forget': Sergio Busquets Devastated as Barcelona Crash Out of the UEFA Champions League

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has described last night's dramatic UEFA Champions League loss to Roma as the worst of his career.

Speaking to reporters post game, as quoted by Goal, Busquets stated "Probably [the worst defeat of my career] because the way it was, and the result we had in the first game, with a good season we are having."

⏰ Final whistle

Roma 3-0 FC Barcelona (4-4 agg, Roma go through on away goals)

⚽ Dzeko, De Rossi and Manolas#RomaBarça #UCL pic.twitter.com/0eJ3T8OitY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 10, 2018

Barcelona were in prime position to make it to yet another UEFA Champions League semi final after the first leg ended 4-1 to the Catalans, but goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas on the night meant that Roma would progress to the last four.

Busquets added "It's very difficult to be honest, a sad night, one to forget. They beat us in all the ways, they took us where they wanted because they needed a big result, and unfortunately they got it."

While Barca's recent showings in the competition are not to be sniffed at (think back to that magnificent second leg victory over PSG), it will be difficult for fans of the Catalan club to ignore the success of their great rivals Real Madrid in Europe over the last couple of years, Los Cules will be hoping to bounce back next season.