Pep Guardiola Refuses to Forget Manchester Derby Penalty Incident Even After Liverpool Defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watched his Champions League dreams go up in smoke on Tuesday night after a controversial loss against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, but the Spaniard still refuses to let the Ashley Young penalty incident from Saturday's Manchester derby go as well.

City lost 3-2 in the derby and with it their chance to seal a record breaking Premier League title, but had been denied a penalty when Young felled Sergio Aguero in the penalty with just over 10 minutes to go that could have given the team a platform from which to go on and win.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

And after witnessing a Leroy Sane goal incorrectly ruled out for offside that would have put City 2-0 up against Liverpool and an offside goal scored by Liverpool at Anfield harking back to the first leg, Guardiola wanted the world to know about how many times he feels he has been wronged by referees and officials over the course of the last week.

"Our result at Anfield was so tough [to overturn], but we scored the first one, we scored the second one...but too many decisions for the referee," he complained to BT Sport afterwards.

Guardiola brought up Liverpool's first goal from the first leg, stating that Mohamed Salah had been offside when receivng the ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Fairly, he also felt aggrieved that Sane had been judged offside in the second leg as the ball had come off James Milner.

"2-0 and 1-0 are completely different," he said. "The second half was so tight and then the goal from Salah made the difference. I said congratulations to [my] team for what they have done in this competition. We have to be perfect and the [refereeing] decisions have to be good.

"It's the same from the last game against United, the 78th minute, the most incredible penalty I ever saw in my life and Martin Atkinson didn't want to whistle. These kind of decisions make the difference. So, of course, congratulations to Liverpool, but we missed the right decisions."

On the subject of being sent to the Etihad stands by Spanish referee Antonio Mateu at half-time for complaining about the disallowed Sane goal, Guardiola said "I said [to him] it was a goal. I didn't insult him, I was polite, I was correct. But Mateu is a special guy, he likes to be different, he likes to be special.

"When everybody sees things, he is going to decide the opposite."