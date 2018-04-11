Premier League Trio Tracking Watford Ace Richarlison After Impressive First Season in England

Watford's 20-year-old Richarlison seems to have made quite an impression on some of the bigger clubs in the Premier League in his first season. It is understood that the Brazilian has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton.

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea were interested in bringing Richarlison to Stamford Bridge in last summer's transfer window after winning the Premier League. The possibility of a major lack of game time under Antonio Conte however meant Watford secured his services.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Since joining Watford on a five-year deal of £11.2m from Fluminense, the young winger has made 36 appearances for the club and has showed glimpses of his potential, scoring five goals in his first 12 matches.





He made his professional debut as an 18-year-old for América Mineiro and went on to represent the club on 24 occasions, before going to Fluminense in 2016.

Manchester United's interest in Richarlison is possibly coming after news broke that Anthony Martial had reportedly rejected a new five-year contract extension at Old Trafford. Richarlison would seem fit to be Martial's replacement should the Frenchman move to another club in the near future.

If any of these clubs were to get the signature of Richarlison then they would have to pay

£40m after Watford named their price. Watford are currently 12th and have experienced a season that included highs and lows, most notably the sacking of their previous manager Marco Silva.