PSG Line Up Swoops for Monaco & Chelsea Stars As Replacements for Retiring Midfield General

Paris Saint-Germain have earmarked Fabinho and N'Golo Kante as long-term replacements for Thiago Motta, who is believed to be set to announce his retirement.

Brazilian news outlet UoL Esporte has claimed that the 35-year-old midfielder will hang up his boots for the final time this season due to his current deal in the French capital expiring at the end of June.

That has led PSG to put contingency plans in place to bring in a new midfield star during the summer transfer window, and the Ligue 1 heavyweights are said to be eyeing Motta's international teammate and Monaco ace Fabinho as their first choice.

The midfield enforcer would be a sound investment for PSG and, with former club mate Kylian Mbappe also trading Stade Louis II for Parc de Princes in recent times, would further prove that there is a shift in power back to Paris from the south of France after last season.

PSG were in for Fabinho in the final moments of the window last summer but ultimately couldn't do enough to lure him to Paris.



If PSG are unable to wrestle Fabinho away from Leonardo Jardim's grasp, however, they will instead eye a move for Chelsea ace Kante with the hope that a period of unease at Stamford Bridge could lead the France international to want to head back to his homeland.

Chelsea are on the cusp of missing out on a second Champions League campaign within a three-year period after failing to defend their Premier League crown.

A lack of Champions League football - coupled with Antonio Conte's potential departure from West London - could lead to an exodus of stars, and Kante could be among them if PSG offer the right amount of cash for him.

Motta has struggled for form and fitness under current boss Unai Emery and, despite reports stating that he will be replaced by Thomas Tuchel in the dugout next term, PSG may look to move the 35-year-old on regardless.

Even if they do, Motta may opt to call time on his professional career due to a niggling leg problem that has restricted him to 22 appearances this season.

