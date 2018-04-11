LIVE: Mandzukic Scores Early to Give Juventus Comeback Hope vs. Real Madrid

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Real Madrid hosts Juventus in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

By Avi Creditor
April 11, 2018

Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo made an emphatic statement in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals vs. Juventus. All that's left to do is finish the job.

Ronaldo's sensational bicycle kick capped a two-goal outing for him, and Marcelo's third gives Real Madrid a comfortable 3-0 lead as it returns home to host the second leg at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. After watching Barcelona blow a three-goal lead to an Italian opponent on Tuesday, Real Madrid will be wary of being overconfident, but Real is the one boasting the away goals, while Juventus won't have one of its top attacking talents, Paulo Dybala, who was sent off in the first leg. 

Real Madrid is thinned out in defense, though, after the suspension of Sergio Ramos, which perhaps leaves a slight crack in the door for a Juventus team that has little to lose by going all out in the attack.

Juventus got after it early. After pouncing on a turnover in midfield, Sami Khedira wound up with the ball on the right channel, from where he delivered a perfect cross for Mario Mandzukic. The Croatian international headed home in the second minute to bring Juventus within two goals.

Juventus nearly scored again in the seventh minute, but Keylor Navas managed to make a double save, first parrying Douglas Costa's attempt, then smothering Gonzalo Higuain's frantic follow-up, keeping Real Madrid ahead 3-1 on aggregate.

Real Madrid was close to restoring its three-goal edge a couple of minutes later, when Gareth Bale had a close-range chance saved by Gianluigi Buffon. Bale attempted to back-heel the rebound home, but put his chance just wide.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates):

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The draw for the semifinals will take place on Friday, and there are no restrictions on which teams can be paired with one another.

