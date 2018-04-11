Report Claims Arsenal Have 'Reignited Their Interest' in Real Madrid Star and Submitted a €40m Offer

Arsenal have reignited their interested in Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and have

submitted an offer of €40m to the Spanish giants, according to reports in Spain.

The Gunners have been extensively linked with the France international for a few years but have never been able to draw him away from the Bernabeu.

The 30-year-old has struggled to produce his best form for Madrid this season, producing just five La Liga goals in 25 appearances this campaign, and rumours have now arisen suggesting the Frenchman could finally leave the Spanish capital this Summer.

9️⃣ A post shared by Karim Benzema (@karimbenzema) on Mar 28, 2018 at 12:02pm PDT

El Confidencial reported that Benzema is on the radar of both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

However, the only setback for the two sides is that Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo aren't in favour of Benzema's departure this Summer, as they both want the former Lyon forward to stay at the Bernabeu - but club president Florentino Perez is not bothered about the situation.

Don Balon have dubiously picked up on the report and claim that Perez doesn't care what Zidane thinks and is happy with Dortmund's offer of €60m. The Spanish report also claims that Arsenal have submitted a €40m offer for the Frenchman, but Perez would much-prefer the higher amount.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Benzema is said to prefer a move to the Premier League, which puts Arsene Wenger in the ascendancy in this latest transfer saga.

Benzema has scored 190 goals and recorded a tally of 114 assists in 402 games for Los Blancos.

The 30-year-old remains under contract with Real until 2021 but he may decide that now is the time for a new challenge after his nine-year spell in the Spanish capital.