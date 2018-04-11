Report Claims Atlético Madrid Have Bid Rejected for Talented Brazilian Youngster Paulinho

Spanish side Atlético Madrid have had a €14m bid for Vasco de Gama winger Paulinho rejected as reported by Spanish media outlet as.

The 17-year-old is a wanted man, with clubs such as PSG and Inter reportedly interested in securing the services of the Brazilian starlet. However, Atlético are reportedly the first club to make an official bid for the youngster.

As.com also reported that Vasco de Gama are holding on to Paulinho until someone activates his €30m release clause.

Paulinho has represented Brazil at under-17 level and has been compared to Vinicius Jr., who signed for Real Madrid for €45m.

While Vasco look to hold on to their most prized possession, it looks like they will have to eventually sell. Many of Europe's elite clubs are interested in signing Paulinho, and the youngster would relish the chance to show Europe what he can do.

DOUGLAS MAGNO/GettyImages

Calciomercato reported that as many as three Italian clubs were interested in signing Paulinho, but apart from Atlético, no club has bid for the 17-year-old.





The teenager was instrumental in Brazil's under-17 World Cup campaign. He notched winning goals against North Korea, Spain and Germany. However, he couldn't help Brazil go all the way, as they had to settle for third place.

Clubs are starting to prepare and rebuild for next season, and Paulinho will likely be on a lot of teams lists. Vasco have held on to him for now, but will do well to keep him at the club in the summer.