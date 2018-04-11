Report Claims Jose Mourinho Offered 'Biggest Contract in the World' to Ditch Man Utd

Manchester United manager José Mourinho was reportedly offered the "biggest contract in the world" to join Paris Saint-Germain in the Parisiens latest attempt to bring the Portuguese manager to the Parc des Princes.

It is claimed that the French giants have approached Mourinho on four separate occasions over the last four years, with the 55-year-old quick to rebuff each approach that PSG have made. But the Parisians are still confident that Mourinho will one day move to the French capital.

In Wednesday's edition of Spanish newspaper AS (via Sport Witness), Guillem Balagué wrote that Mourinho is a "hostage of his profession" in Manchester.

The Spanish football expert adds that although Mourinho turned down the "biggest contract in the world" to take over from Unai Emery at the end of the season, the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss will eventually take charge of the Ligue 1 champions elect.

"Jose has always admitted in private that someday his way will pass through Paris, but he took advantage of PSG’s interest to press United," Balagué wrote.

"Mourinho hesitated, but not much. His life in a Manchester hotel makes him a hostage of his profession.

"From training camp to hotel and hotel to training. His celebrated his renewal in Tapeo y Vino, the restaurant of Mata, but he’s seen little in the city. But it is where it wants to be."

Mourinho's current deal at Old Trafford is set to expire in 2020 and should the Portuguese boss see out the remainder of his contract, he would have spent a total of four years in charge at Manchester United - the longest reign at one club during his 21 years as a manager.