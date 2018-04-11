Christian Eriksen's second goal against Stoke on Saturday afternoon has been officially handed to teammate Harry Kane, following Spurs' successful appeal in favor of the England striker being awarded the winning striker against the Potters.

Kane gave a plea following the match against Stoke at the weekend, calling for the Premier League to award him the goal - claiming that it brushed his shoulder on its way past Stoke's Jack Butland - but the dubious goals panel decided to hand it to his teammate Eriksen.

However, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon that the decision had been overturned in favor of Kane.

"After taking the player’s testimony into account and reviewing the match footage, a three-person panel agreed that the final touch on the ball belonged to Kane," an official statement reads on the Premier League website.

The decision leaves the Spurs striker on 25 league goals for the season as the race for the golden boot continues. He now sits four goals behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with six games left to go (Salah's Liverpool only have five remaining)–and Salah appeared to react to the news with curiosity.

Wooooooow really ? — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) April 11, 2018

Should Kane beat Salah to the individual award come the end of the season, he'll also be forced to eclipse his record amount of goals in one Premier League season (also 29) that he set last campaign.

Spurs' remaining fixtures sees them face both Manchester clubs as well as Brighton, Watford and Newcastle, as well as 20th placed West Brom