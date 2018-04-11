VIDEO: Alexis Sanchez Accidentally 'Leaks' New Man Utd Home Kit Via Social Media Post

Alexis Sanchez could have landed himself in hot water with adidas after the Manchester United forward appeared to leak the club's new home kit for next season.

Footage has emerged on social media that shows the Chile international doing some commercial work for the Red Devils, but one of his entourage filmed some behind the scenes shots that show what exactly Sanchez was doing.

It seems that the 29-year-old was conducting some form of sit down interview or photographs, but he appears to have inadvertently shown off United's new strip for the 2018/19 campaign in the process.

Alexis Sanchez doing some commercial work for the club. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/TqINxiC3d0 — The ManUtd Blog (@the_manutd_blog) April 10, 2018

The second video shows Sanchez filming himself walking, and seems to show off next season's home socks as he takes to the turf at Old Trafford.

Both bits of footage were originally filmed for Sanchez's official Instagram story, but eagle eyed Manchester United supporters snapped up the videos and posted them on Twitter in the aftermath of his story going live.

That won't have earned him any fans at sportswear giant adidas, who will be livid that the new kit has leaked ahead of schedule if Sanchez has indeed shown off the new strip before its official unveiling.

Adidas have been United's kit manufacturer since a decade-long £750m deal was agreed upon back in July 2014, but words will likely be exchanged by their management team and their United counterparts over this possible leak.

The home shirt itself was leaked online earlier in April, and show ever-thickening black lines wrap around the famous red jersey the further down the shirt you look. The socks show off the same design as the shirt but in reverse, while the shorts are expected to be jet black in colour.

Rumours have also suggested that United will wear a pink away shirt as part of their primary away strip for the 2018/19 campaign.

