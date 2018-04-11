VIDEO: Roma President Celebrates Historic Barcelona Win by Jumping in Fountain

AS Roma secured an incredible 3-0 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday, overturning the 4-1 deficit from the first leg and booking their place in the Champions League semi finals against the odds.

Fans across Europe were celebrated the scale of the Giallorossi's turnaround. In overturning a three-goal deficit they became one of only three sides to do so in Europe's elite competition.





Kostas Manolas adrenalin-fuelled jubilation after the third goal with stay with fans forever but it was the Roma president, James Pallotta, who has arguably had the most notable celebrations from Tuesday evening.

Calcio, bloody hell. — Andrew Headspeath (@Andy_Headspeath) April 10, 2018

After the match, Pallotta found himself in a large courtyard with hundreds of Roma fans who were still on cloud nine after their win.





Rather than just stand amongst the fans and sing with the faithful supporters from the Stadio Olimpico, Pallotta was able to grab the attention by jumping into a fountain.

UNBELIEVABLE! Roma president Pallotta throwing himself in the fountain surrounded by fans! pic.twitter.com/tqSnehrMbp — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 10, 2018

As soon as Pallotti was out the fans quickly marched onto their next destination. It appears having your club's president jump into the local fountain is quite the norm in the Italian capital.

Extravagant celebrations weren't just limited to Roma's president though. Immediately after the final whistle, there were surprising scenes of jubilation within the press box at the Stadio Olimpico.

Absolute chaos in the press box after Roma's win. (via @PaulRogers73) pic.twitter.com/fZlfXf0NGx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 10, 2018

A short video was released soon after the match had ended and it shows some of the worlds biggest names in football journalism in awe at what they had just witnessed on Tuesday.

As with most supporters across Europe, even journalists who hadn't given Serie A football a second look before last night will now be the most passionate of Calcio fans.