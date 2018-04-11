West Ham Contemplate Move for Commanding Leeds Centre Back in Summer Window

West Ham are said to be interested in signing Leeds United's Pontus Jansson this summer

The centre back was only tied down to Elland Road on a permanent basis last summer, following an impressive loan stint from Torino, but it could be that he's due to move on once again following a strong season in the Championship this term.

The Swedish powerhouse will already have one eye on the World Cup this summer - hoping his form from the campaign can spur him on to adding to his already acquired 14 caps at international level. With a shot at promotion well and truly off the cards now, getting to Russia will be his top priority, but it may well be a busier summer than initially anticipated.

According to the Guardian's Ed Aarons, David Moyes is already planning his post season movements, and is lining up Jansson to shore up what has been a shaky back line over the course of the 2017/18 campaign. The Hammers have also been linked with Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa in recent days.

The Hammers have shipped 58 goals in the Premier League alone this season, the third worst defensive record in the English top flight, and reinforcing the back four will be high on Moyes' to do list.

Jansson has managed 40 appearances in Yorkshire during his second season at Leeds, and has become an integral part of the squad over the course of a roller-coaster two years for the club.

With West Ham looking likely to avoid relegation once the Premier League race ends, it could prove to be a great opportunity for the 27-year-old to take his career up a level.