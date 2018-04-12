AC Milan Eyeing Move for Star Napoli Winger in a Bid to Please Defender Leonardo Bonucci

AC Milan are considering a swoop for Napoli winger Jose Callejon, according to Italian news source La Gazzetta dello Sport (H/T Calcio Mercato).

Callejon's release clause is understood to be a figure in the region of €25m-€30m, and the Rossoneri are reportedly keen to match it. They are also thought to be willing to offer Suso in a swap deal.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Other reports coming from Italy claim that defender Leonardo Bonucci has requested that the club sign a top player in the summer, and they're looking to meet his request by bringing the speedy attacker in ahead of next season.

Callejon is considered to be one of the brightest veteran talents in Italy at the moment. He has scored 72 goals and delivered 59 assists in his five-year stint in Naples, having played 250 games for the side.

This season, the 31-year-old has recorded 10 goals and eight assists in 40 appearances.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

The Spaniard, who has played for Espanyol and Real Madrid in his home country, can operate on either flank and is an excellent passer. He is also great at holding on to the ball and is prone to cutting inside to create chances for both himself and his teammates.

Callejon would definitely lift the San Siro club if he were to come in, yet the Partenopei would be reluctant to sell their star, who has a year-and-a-half remaining on his contract.

It is also very likely that Milan would be cautious over spending up to €30m on a player who's already 31, even in today's market.