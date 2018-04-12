AC Milan Release Injury Update on Key Pair as Season End Draws Near

AC Milan have released injury updates on two of their key men, with Andrea Conti set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The club are hopeful that Alessio Romagnoli can return from injury before the end of the campaign, but Conti's season has been ended prematurely due to his knee injury.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Romagnoli sustained a muscle injury against Sassulo last Sunday in the 1-1 draw, but the club's doctor confirmed on their official website that the good news for Milan fans is that he should be back before the season ends. However, he will undergo further medical screenings before his return.

Meanwhile, Conti's debut season with Milan has been plagued by injury, recently aggravating his knee ligament injury in training.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The club's head of medical staff said: “Romagnoli picked up a muscle injury, we think he has a third degree strain and we won’t rush to have him back to action. We’ll take the time that we need and in 10/12 days we will make a new evaluation of the player’s physical shape.





"Andrea [Conti] feels great, both physically and psychologically. He had a knee surgery last week and he seems to be recovering pretty well. It’s hard to say when he will return to action, he has just begun the rehabilitation, so far so good.”

It's been a disappointing campaign for the Rossoneri this season. Fans thought that the good times were coming back at the start of the season after extravagant spending, but they suffered an early exit in the Europa League and currently sit sixth in Serie A, seven points behind rivals Inter.