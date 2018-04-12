Arsenal 'Make Contact' With Atletico Madrid With View to Huge Summer Swoop for Midfield Star

Arsenal have supposedly been in contact with Atletico Madrid about the possibility of signing Saul Niguez this summer.

The Spaniard has played a starring role for Diego Simeone's side this season, with Los Cholconeros on course for a second-placed finish in La Liga.

The 23-year-old is one of Europe's hottest young prospects, and is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2023 with a massive release clause of £130m, and AS claim the north Londoners are in for him.

Saul, also a target of Manchester United in the past, is understood to be 'happily settled' in Madrid, meaning the Gunners could face a mammoth task getting him in ahead of next season.

The club are unlikely to sanction his sale for anything less than the value of his release clause, meaning Arsenal would have to spend over double their current club record transfer fee of £55m paid out for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January.

Saul, a midfield player known for his competence in all areas and maturity, has made 46 appearances for the club this season in all competitions, scoring six goals and tabling five assists.

In total he's played in 188 games for Atleti, which is a lot of football for one still relatively young, and has already won a Copa del Rey, a Supercopa de Espana, and a Europa League.

Arsenal fans will struggle not to get their hopes up - Saul would certainly be an upgrade on Granit Xhaka, who still hasn't convinced in a defensive midfield role at the Emirates.

