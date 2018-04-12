Arsenal Star Hector Bellerin Reveals the 'Most Meaningful' Europa League Win This Season

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has picked the Europa League victory that stood out for him as the Gunners continue in their quest to secure Champions League football for next season.

Arsene Wenger's men aren't at all likely to finish in the top four, but they could qualify for Europe's top competition by winning its secondary one.

Bellerin only played in one group stage match for the Londoners but has been a main feature since then, scoring against Koln and starring in victories over Ostersunds FK and CSKA Moscow.

The win over Italian side AC Milan, however, means the most to the Spaniard, as Gennaro Gattuso's men were considered to be one of the biggest threats in the competition.

“Beating AC Milan in the last round was a great boost for us because they were one of the teams to beat in the competition,” Bellerin told Arsenal's official website.

“We know that if you want to be up there then you need to play against these types of teams so that was a very important home and away win for us and we’re very excited as it’s our first year in the competition. We want to do the best that we can and we know we have chances.

“Any trophy is a great trophy for us. It’s a European trophy, it doesn’t matter if it’s the Champions League or the Europa League. Especially right now with the teams that you have in the Europa League with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, who we just beat.

"These teams are Champions League teams so for us to win this competition would mean the world, of course.”