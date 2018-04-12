Bakary Sako Hints at Return to France With Forward's Palace Deal Set to Expire at End of the Season

Crystal Palace attacker Bakary Sako has called a move back to France and Saint-Etienne 'probable' with the attacker's Eagles' contract due for expiry this summer.

Sako has not featured for the Eagles since January, after the Mali international suffered a serious ankle injury in a Premier League match against West Ham which has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Frustratingly for Sako and his manager Roy Hodgson, the 29-year-old striker had started to show promise in the team prior to his injury and had scored four times in his last nine appearances for the Eagles.

🔴🔵 !!! 3 more points in the bag & happy to score again 💥 #Boom pic.twitter.com/MO58JGExtM — Bakary Sako (@sakobakary26) January 13, 2018

While Sako's deal at Selhurst Park expires at the end of the season, many had expected his run of form would be rewarded with a contract extension. However, a recent interview in France has hinted that Sako could leave Palace and return to his former club Saint-Etienne.

Speaking to French sports outlet SFR Sport, Sako said it was highly possible that he could return to France. When asked if he would consider a move back to France, Sako replied (via the Croydon Advertiser): "In France, I do not know, but Saint-Etienne, yes, it is something that is really probable.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"It's true that I always wanted to work again with Christophe Galtier, he was like my second father in Saint-Etienne, and I have an extraordinary memory of him. So why not?"

Sako spent three seasons with AS Saint-Etienne from 2009 to 2012 before moving to England with Wolverhampton Wanderers. He then signed for Crystal Palace in 2015, where injuries have hampered his run in the squad.

Sako's Palace remain just three points above the relegation zone, with just five games to go. They face a crucial test against rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in their next fixture on Saturday.