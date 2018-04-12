Brazil Star Admits He's 'Living the Dream' at Chelsea Despite Links to Man Utd & Barcelona

Chelsea star Willian has admitted that it is 'a dream come true' for him to be playing in the Premier League for Chelsea, but admits that the club 'have to' win the FA Cup this season.

Willian has enjoyed one of his most productive seasons in Chelsea's attack, having scored six goals and registering seven assists in the Premier League this season. He has been linked to Manchester United and Barcelona in recent months, but the Brazilian international has poured water on any speculation.

"I like the Premier League. I like Chelsea. My dream was to come here to play for Chelsea so it's a dream come true," he told the Daily Mail.





"For me the Premier League is the best league in the world. And London is a great city. My family love to live here. After Brazil, London is my favourite city. I love to live here.

"I did the best choice by joining Chelsea because I have already won two Premier Leagues and a League Cup in five years."

The reigning Premier League champions have endured a disappointing League season, they are currently in 5th place, ten points behind London rivals Tottenham in the fourth and final Champions League place.

Having gone out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Barcelona and the League Cup courtesy of Arsenal, the FA Cup is now the only piece of Silverware available to the Blues this season.

Chelsea play Southampton in the semi final of the competition later this month and Willian has insisted that they will go all out to win the trophy.

"We are Chelsea. We always want to win titles but of course we have to win the FA Cup to finish the season well. If we win this title it will not make up for this season. I think our target was to stay in the top four and we are fifth. The only title we can win is the FA Cup so we go for that. Next season we will be back stronger to try to win again."