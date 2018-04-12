Burnley Defender Likely to Miss the Rest of the Season With Shin Injury

Burnley could be forced to play all of their remaining games this season without Ben Mee, as to the centre-back continues to suffer with a shin injury.

Mee, who has captained the side in Tom Heaton's absence, did not feature against Watford on Saturday and is now likely to be out for "a number of weeks," according to the Burnley Express.

Kevin Long will step up in his stead, as he did last weekend, when the Clarets host former Premier League champions Leicester City at Turf Moor this coming Saturday in a match that could see them clinch seventh spot, as well as a Europa League place.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Manager Sean Dyche has bemoaned the loss of a key defender, insisting that it's a shame, given the huge impact Mee has had this season.

“It could possibly be a number of weeks to let it settle down, which is a shame as he’s had such a good season," the boss said.

“It’s basically a deep bone bruise, which he has had before on the other shin, that cost him the last few games last season.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

“It’s a stress reaction at the bottom of his shin and ankle, so we will see.”





Dyche, however, is also pleased with Long and his contribution. The 27-year-old has deputised for both Mee and James Tarkowski at times this season and has impressed doing so.

“I’ve been really pleased with Kevin Long, and he should be with himself, he’s matured every season," Dyche added.

“He’s relatively young, not in years, but in terms of his development, and it’s been a massive shift from the end of last season when he came in and got a few games, and went away and played with his country, and has done since."