Eintracht Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac will replace Jupp Heynckes as Bayern Munich's new manager next season, according to a German report.

As reported by German outlet Bild, 46-year-old Kovac, who has previously managed Croatia and was an assistant at Red Bull Salzburg, will replace Heynckes, who took over from the sacked Carlo Ancelotti earlier this season.

Bayern, who have already wrapped up the Bundesliga title, had been linked with ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel, but the German is expected to take over at French giants Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Kovac's Frankfurt have been a surprise package in the Bundesliga this season and are currently embroiled in the fight for Champions League qualification, with Die Adler two points behind fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Kovac also enjoyed a successful playing career, mainly playing in central midfield and featuring for Bayern, Leverkusen and Hertha BSC, also scoring 14 goals in 83 international appearances for the Croatia national team.

The report is the latest piece of good news for Bayern fans, with first team stalwarts Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both reportedly agreeing new deals to extend to their respective stays at the club.

Bayern recently qualified for the semi finals of the Champions League after a 0-0 draw with Spanish side Sevilla, having won the first leg 2-1 thanks to Ribery's strike and a Jesus Navas own goal.

The Bundesliga side were struggling at the beginning of the season, with Dortmund previously looking strong, but the German giants improved after Ancelotti's departure.