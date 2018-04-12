Inter Ace Dalbert Claims Side Have '7 Finals to Win' as Champions League Qualification Race Heats Up

Inter defender Dalbert has claimed that his side will have to win 'seven finals', as they head into their final run of fixtures in Serie A with the Champions League qualification battle still raging on.

In an interview with the club's official website, the tenacious left-back said: "We are preparing well for the final part of the season. We put in a good performance in Turin and we didn’t deserve to lose. However, we’re now focused on Atalanta, who are a strong side. All of our remaining matches will be tough. Seven finals await us and we must win them all."

Discussing his bit-part role in Luciano Spalletti's side during his first season at San Siro, the Brazilian said: “I am working well. It is normal to have an adaptation period, particularly because the defensive and tactical aspects are not simple in Italy, however, everything is getting better and better. We’re enjoying a good season and I’m happy to be here.





While Juventus and Napoli battle it out in a fierce two-horse title race, Inter are scrapping with the likes of Roma, Lazio and AC Milan for the remaining two qualification spots. I Nerazzurri's loss to Torino last weekend saw them throw away precious ground, setting up a fascinating final seven matches to finish the season.

Meanwhile, Inter are set to go head-to-head with Premier League side Leicester City in the summer transfer window, as both sides look to sign Ukrainian goalkeeping starlet Andriy Lunin from Zorya Luhansk. The 19-year-old is one of the most highly rated young stoppers in European football, and may well look for a move to a bigger club to kick-start his career.