Inter Loan Star Rafinha Insists He's Keen to Make Permanent Move to San Siro

Inter loan star Rafinha insists he's quite happy at San Siro and wants to remain there on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old Brazilian joined the Italian side on a six-month loan deal from Barcelona in January, with the Nerrazurri also being afforded the option of signing him full time for a €35m fee.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Having moved to Barça since the tender age of 13, the midfielder had previously spent all of his playing career at the Camp Nou, save a loan spell at Celta Vigo during the 2013/14 campaign.

He has made five starts and has come off the bench on five occasions since his loan switch, providing one assist in his 10 appearances.

Speaking to Premium Sport in a recent interview, he expressed a desire to remain with the Italian side, who are believed to be keen on keeping him too.

“I’m very happy to be here, everything is going well,” he declared (via Football Italia).

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

“I’m playing, and that’s important because it allows me to grow and find the right rhythm to reach top condition.





“I’ve been confident from the first day, Inter is a great team and we have the chance to reach our objective [the Champions League].

"I’m learning Italian, I want to stay here. I wanted Inter right away, I feel at home here and I’m happy.”

The Brazilian has shown himself to be an excellent crosser of the ball, as well as a great dribbler, who isn't afraid to get involved in ball recovery. He doesn't look likely to establish himself as a first-team regular at Barcelona, however, so a permanent move to Inter would probably work out well for him.