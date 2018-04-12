Jurgen Klopp Shrugs Off Transfer Speculation Claiming Star FeeIs 'Comfortable' at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has shrugged off all speculation that Liverpool's star man Mohamed Salah could be tempted to seek the exit door at Anfield in the summer after he insisted the Egyptian was 'very comfortable' at the club.

The 25-year-old's season to date has been nothing short of exemplary as he has catapulted himself amongst the games elite after netting 39 times across all competitions, ensuring he is on the brink of becoming the first Liverpool player to score 40 goals in a single season since Ian Rush in the 1980s.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Salah's meteoric rise has alerted European powerhouses, most notably Real Madrid who are said to be in the process of drawing up a list of transfer targets in a bid to inject fresh faces into the squad - with the forward a player of interest to replace Gareth Bale.

However, Klopp insisted he was 'not worried' that Salah would be on the move in the summer as he told Sport Bild, via Goal: "I know that Mo feels very comfortable here.

Mo Salah is the Player of the Year. Not even a question at this point. Kevin De Bruyne hasn't dominated all season long, Salah has. KDB has been quiet for a couple of months now, no goals in 14 games. Salah's been awesome. Easy decision, wasn't so easy before but it is now. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) April 12, 2018

"He knows that our style of play suits him very well. So I am not worried about a transfer."

Liverpool secured the Egypt international from Roma last summer for £36.9m, a fee which has turned into a bargain for the Reds as Salah has yet to put a foot wrong on his return to England's shores.

Whilst Salah has found adjusting to life at Anfield straightforward his teammate Loris Karius struggled to find his feet in his early days at the club, but the goalkeeper is now proving Klopp was right to stick by the German.

The Liverpool boss added: “Maybe it was my fault that I played him shortly after he came back from his hand injury. But I was always convinced of his talent.

“If not, we wouldn't have bought him. Loris is a young keeper with great potential and he does a great job.”