Leicester Make Enquiry Over Potential Summer Move for Porto Defender But Offer Not Made Yet

Leicester City have made the first move in their pursuit of Porto defender Ricardo Pereira as they begin preparations for next season.

Sources for Sport Witness claim that the Foxes have made an enquiry to Porto about the conditions of a proposed summer deal for the 24-year-old Ricardo, but no formal offer has been made yet.

Ricardo has been a transfer target of Tottenham, who are believed to have made a bid of in the region of £13m for the Portugal international last summer. Ricardo has a £22m release clause, although some reports claim this has risen to £32m this season. Spurs are said to be still keen, but Leicester plan to hijack the move.

Exclusive: Leicester City have made approach to know Ricardo Pereira transfer conditions, no offer made yet.



The right-sided player is already familiar to Foxes manager Clause Puel. Ricardo worked under Puel for one season while on loan at OGC Nice and had an impressive spell in France. He is also turning heads in his native Portugal, where his versatility could prove useful to any club.

Ricardo has primarily been utilised as a right back but can also play on the right of midfield or as a winger. Porto's rising star has made 38 appearances for them in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and creating five.

Tottenham opted to sign Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, which could mean there is no room in the squad for another right back. This could pave the way for Leicester to make their move.

Ricardo could prove a usual addition to the Foxes' defence which has been frail at times this season. No other team in the Premier League's top eight has conceded more league goals than Leicester this term.