Liverpool Fans Urge Club to Sign 'Ideal' Striker After Champions League Performances

As Liverpool continue to show signs of vast improvement, there is an ever growing feeling that Jurgen Klopp is only a handful of signings away from making an all out assault across all four competitions.

And a collection of Liverpool fans have urged the Reds to sign Juventus' leading man Mario Mandzukic this summer following his dominant performance against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Croatia international struck twice at the Bernabeu to take the Old Lady within touching distance of qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals after Blaise Matuidi levelled the tie at 3-3 following Madrid's emphatic 3-0 victory in Turin the week prior.





The Italian giants' stunning comeback fell short after a Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty in stoppage time which also saw the legendary Gigi Buffon sign off his European career with a red card.

I love Mandzukic, this player has always been one of my faves outside of LFC. Work rate is amazing and has great awareness and ability!! — SM (@thebox001) April 11, 2018

However, despite falling short on the ties final scoreboard Liverpool supporters had their eye caught by 31-year-old Mandzukic who would offer an invaluable striking option with vast experience to match.

Whilst Roberto Firmino is the undisputed leading man at Liverpool, Klopp has little to choose from beyond the Brazilian star as Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke are the current alternatives with Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi currently on loan with West Brom and Wolfsburg respectively.

With a striker on the wish list of Liverpool fans over the summer Mandzukic, who has scored over 100 goals to his name throughout his career, was the man of the moment following his display against Madrid and here is what the Anfield faithful had to say on Twitter...