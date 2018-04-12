Man City Boss Pep Guardiola on Verge of Signing Contract Extension Ahead of Next Season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to sign a one year contract extension with the club before the current Premier League season comes to a close.

The 47-year-old coach has one year left on his current deal, but the Mirror report that he is expected to commit his future to the club as he looks to build a legacy with the Citizens. Despite blowing their chance to win the Premier League title against Man Utd last weekend, Guardiola's side are still set to storm to the finish line with games to spare after dominating the competition.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The charismatic coach was sent to the stands during his side's 2-1 Champions League quarter-final second leg loss against Liverpool on Tuesday night, and is likely to serve a European competition ban that will see him start next year's competition away from the dugout as punishment.

Guardiola is currently on a £15m-per-year deal with the Citizens, and could well land an improved deal if he chooses to extend his stay with the club. The former Barcelona boss has enjoyed a prestigious managerial career thus far - winning three La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues with the Catalan side, as well as three league titles with Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

In other news, a report has claimed that Guardiola will look to take his spending to stratospheric levels in the summer transfer window, with the coach looking to layout an eye-watering £600m on new talents. The likes of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred, Nice's Jean-Michel Seri, Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Chelsea's Eden Hazard all on the talented manager's radar.