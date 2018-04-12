Man City Eye £20m Sao Paulo Starlet as Pep Guardiola Looks to Build for the Future

Manchester City are believed to be chasing Sao Paulo starlet Éder Militão, who could set the Citizens back around £20m as they look to add to their already formidable crop of talent in the summer transfer window.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the talented 20-year-old is hotly tipped to be a future star, and his ability to play both as a central defender and as a defensive midfielder makes him an alluring prospect for City boss Pep Guardiola - a manager renowned for his penchant for versatile players.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

The Premier League leaders are likely to face stiff competition, with Portuguese giants Porto also believed to be closely monitoring the Brazilian Under-17 international. Given the lack of a language barrier and the opportunity to play regular first team football, a move to the Primeira Liga side could well prove a more shrewd move for Militão at this stage in his career.





City are set to cruise to the Premier League title with games to spare, but their high-profile losses to Manchester United and Liverpool in recent weeks are believed to have triggered Guardiola to up his efforts to strengthen his side ahead of next season. With Liverpool and United both on the rise, City may well face stiffer competition for the title in the 2018/19 campaign.

Meanwhile, Guardiola is rumoured to be on the verge of signing a new contract with the club - extending his current deal by a year. The former-Barcelona man is likely to improve his current £15m per year deal, as he looks to build a legacy at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola will also be desperate to win the Champions League with City, after this season's major disappointment.