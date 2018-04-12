Man Utd Captain Antonio Valencia Confident of Premier League Title Challenge in 2018/19

Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia has every confidence that the team will be able to kick on next season and challenge for the Premier League title after witnessing Manchester City run away with it in 2017/18.

United have been second most of the way, enjoying by far their best domestic campaign since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, and Valencia is confident there is enough quality in the squad to make the jump to first in 2018/19.

"The confidence is high within the team," the 32-year-old said in a Premier League interview.

"When I look around the dressing room, we've got some great players here. We are united with a small 'u' as well as large. Hopefully this season ends well and we'll be there for the challenge next season," he added.

If United do go on to lift the Premier League trophy next season, or indeed triumph in the FA Cup in what remains of the current campaign, Valencia will be on hand to receive it after emerging as Jose Mourinho's primary choice as team captain.

While veteran Michael Carrick remains club captain, the Ecuadorian, who has been at United since 2009 and will soon enter his 10th season at Old Trafford, has been the leader on the pitch.

"[Mourinho's] obviously had a big impact and I have to say I trust him totally, and the decisions he makes," Valencia said of his relationship with the boss.

"He's afforded me the responsibility of being team captain, I can only thank him for the confidence he's placed in me and I hope to repay him every match."

Valencia will lead the team once more when United face West Brom at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, looking to further strengthen their grip on second place with a win against the Premier League's bottom club.