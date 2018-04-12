Manchester United have reportedly added themselves to the list of suitors for Argentina star Leandro Paredes, according to reports in Italy.

The 23-year-old, who plays for Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg, is wanted by Real Madrid and Juventus, among other top clubs in Europe.

That much has been revealed by the player himself. Paredes claims to be focused on the Russian Premier League, with his club currently in the fifth spot in the standings, and has also said that he will decide on his future after the World Cup.

“Right now I am focused on the Russian league but I don’t know what can happen at the end of the season," he said, per Calciomercato.com. "It’s important to know that two big clubs like Juve and Real want to sign me but I think to focus on myself without any distraction.

"I will take a decision about my future after the World Cup but it would be hard to choose between Juve and Real Madrid. I need to see the offers on the table and take the best decision."

The Red Devils are understood to have joined the race to sign the talented midfielder as they look to improve on this season's failures.

The Argentinian, who is skilled at taking set pieces, is also a great passer. He has scored four goals and delivered five assists in 29 appearances for Zenit this season.

His future could be totally contingent on where he wants to go. But United could still compete with top clubs such as Juve and Real when it comes to attracting talent.