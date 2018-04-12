Marcelo Goads Barcelona After Real Madrid's Dramatic Champions League Win Over Juventus

Marcelo has fired shots at Barcelona following Real Madrid's dramatic Champions League progression against Juventus on Wednesday evening.

The defender was quoted by Marca as he boasted that Los Blancos wouldn't suffer the same fate that their domestic rivals in exiting the competition in stunning fashion to an Italian club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 97th-minute penalty spared Real's blushes after Juventus had come from 3-0 down from the first leg to draw level in the tie before the Portuguese megastar rammed the ball home to break Bianconeri hearts.

That shocking finale was in stark contrast to Barça, who were knocked out by Roma on away goals after they fell to a 3-0 defeat at Stadio Olimpico having led from the first leg at Camp Nou 4-1.

Marcelo, who captained Real on the night in the absence of the suspended Sergio Ramos, goaded his side's bitter rivals by stating that the reigning Champions League champions would not befall the same fate as Messi and company despite it looking that way until Ronaldo's intervention.

The Brazil international said: "We should face and we did everything possible to go through. What happened to Barcelona wasn't going to happen to us because we're Real Madrid."

Mario Mandzukic's brace and Blaise Matuidi's second half strike completed a sensational turnaround for Juventus at Santiago Bernabeu to haul Max Allegri's men level in their quarter final clash with Real.

It appeared that the pulsating game was set to go to extra time and, potentially, a penalty shootout before drama ensued in the final moments of the contest.

Medhi Benatia bundled into the back of Lucas Vazquez as the Real forward seemed certain to notch in the box, and referee Michael Oliver didn't hesitate in pointing to the spot to hand Real a chance to progress with virtually the last kick of the game.

Gianluigi Buffon was sent off by the English referee as Juve's stars furiously contested the decision and, after a five-minute stand off, Ronaldo thumped his penalty past substitute keeper Wojiech Szczesny to put Zinedine Zidane's men through.

Plenty have argued about whether the spot kick should have been awarded, but Marcelo added that he felt it was the right decision to make.

He simply said: "The penalty was very clear."