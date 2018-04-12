Mohamed Elneny Admits There Was Interest From Other Clubs Before Signing New Arsenal Deal

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has admitted he was a wanted man before he signed a new deal with the Gunners. The 25-year-old signed a new long term contract last week to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium past 2020, when his old contract was due to expire.

Talking to Arsenal Player, the Egypt international talked of the interest from other clubs, and his desire to fight for his position.

Officially we will be together for a longer time, in order to reach what we started, and to put arsenal in it's deserved spot In Europe and the whole world#WeAreArsenal ♥️♥️#WeAreGunners 💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/1Sg8JzVhmt — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) March 26, 2018

"There were some clubs interested in me because I was not playing enough games and maybe they thought they could sign me or even have me on loan," he said.

"I heard about this in the news just like everyone else and I was not interested at all. I spoke with the people here at the club and I told them, 'I don't want to leave. I want to fight for my position'."

Elneny has been on the fringes of the Arsenal team so far this season, having only made 11 appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners, but the midfielder says he has faith in himself to prove that he can be a regular in the team.

"I trust myself, I have a dream to pursue and I am not going to give up on it. I dream big and this is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I want to stay.

"The club welcomed my decision to stay and that was the end of it. People were saying, 'You aren't playing enough games, maybe you should leave or go on loan somewhere' but I wanted to prove myself.

"I played the first game of the season in the Community Shield and I proved I can play for Arsenal and will continue to fight for my position."

Elneny saw red in Arsenal's 3-2 victory over Southampton at the Emirates on Sunday, but will be available to play in the London club's next Premier League game after a successful appeal to the FA.