Napoli Will Decide on Sarri Future After Juve Showdown & Have List of Emergency Replacements

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri could be set to leave the club this summer - and the Partenopei are already looking at replacements to prepare for that possibility.

Of course, the club would like to remain managed by the 59-year-old given the way he has transformed them into Scudetto contenders, but things are not that simple.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

It has been reported (via Football Italia) that Napoli will hold talks with Sarri after the huge league game with table toppers Juventus on April 22, and the result of that game will certainly have a large bearing on the outcome.

Apparently Sarri wants €4m per season to remain at the helm, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis only offering €3.5m thus far. If Napoli can clinch the Scudetto then Sarri would surely be offered his demands.

Italian paper Gazzetta dello Sport claim the club do want to prepare to life after Sarri just in case, and (via Football Italia) have already drawn up a shortlist of replacements, including Lazio's Simone Inzaghi, Sampdoria's Marco Giampaolo, Valencia's Marcelino and Shakhtar Donetsk's Paulo Fonseca.

Sarri has transformed Napoli into one of the best pure footballing teams in Europe since taking over in 2015 has become highly sought after as a result - he has been linked in the past with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea, who look set to part ways with Antonio Conte this summer.

