'Our Way': Oxlade-Chamberlain Reveals What Jurgen Klopp Said at Half Time in 2-1 Man City Win

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed it was manager Jurgen Klopp's half time rallying call to the players that inspired the Reds' excellent second half performance against Manchester City on Tuesday.

The Reds made it through to the Champions League semi final with a 5-1 aggregate score over their Premier League rivals.

They went into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday with a comfortable 3-0 lead from the first fixture. But the league leaders made it a nervy first half for Klopp's men when Gabriel Jesus scored within two minutes, and then piled on the pressure for the whole of the first period.

Oxlade-Chamberlain said, as quoted by the Telegraph: “He has the fire in him to get you all motivated and that is what he did at half-time.

“He calmed us all down and then gave us a little bit of a rocket and just said, 'No matter what we do now, if we go through, we go out, we are going to do it our way’, and I think we did that much better in the second half. That is credit to him and the rest of the coaching staff.

“We just said we need to get a grip of ourselves and really try to control the game as we were still in a strong position and in the lead and we needed to do better than we did in the first half. We said whatever we do we are going to play our way.”

After a tough first half, Liverpool made sure of their passage in the competition with two second half goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp's men will find out their Champions League semi-final opponents at 1pm on Friday, when the draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland.