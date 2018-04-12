Paul Pogba's Agent & PSG in Direct Contact Over Stunning Summer Move Away From Man Utd

Paul Pogba and his 'super-agent' Mino Raiola have reportedly opened negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential move as speculation over the midfielder's departure from Manchester United continues to gain momentum.

The Frenchman has allegedly cited an interest in linking up with the Ligue 1 outfit this summer due to his desire to play alongside Neymar, leaving United with work to do in convincing the 25-year-old to remain at the club despite his reported turbulent relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to PSG insiders Paris United, the Ligue 1 leaders' long standing interest from afar has been taken up a notch as they have already established contact with Pogba's representatives after ensuring any potential transfer was feasible in accordance to financial fair play regulations.





Moreover, the report claims that Pogba took advantage of the latest international break as he sounded out his national teammates from PSG to enquire about the inner workings of the Parisian club.

I must be the only United fan who would happily cash in for Paul Pogba to PSG and replace him with Milinkovic-Savic for half the price and spend on other areas..Mino Raiola is toxic and bad for dressing room harmony..if Pogba don't ditch him sell him #MUFC — Kully Nijjar (@Erm_Kully) April 11, 2018

With the interest said to be reciprocal from all parties, PSG owner and Qatari billionaire Nasser Al-Khelaifi is eager to once again splash the cash in the summer transfer window following the disappointment of crashing out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage.

After being relegated to bench duty throughout February and March, Pogba showed United what they could stand to lose should PSG make good of their interest after netting a stunning double in the Red Devils' thrilling victory over rivals Manchester City last week.





That performance against City came after Pep Guardiola made claims that Raiola had offered Pogba to him in January, while reports have also suggested Real Madrid were also among those the star's agent spoke to.

United would require a small fortune in return for the 25-year-old, but are said to be willing to sanction the deal once their value is met.