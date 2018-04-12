Reds Fans Lap it Up As Ex-Man Utd Captain Roy Keane Continues to Praise Liverpool

By 90Min
April 12, 2018

Liverpool fans are able to lap it up for a second consecutive week, as BT pundit Roy Keane complimented Jurgen Klopp for the way he has improved the team.

Reds supporters logged onto social media platforms last week to express their shock and pleasure at Keane's U-turn about their team after the 3-0 dismantling of Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

After ripping them apart after the group stages, Keane said last week: "Great team performance from Liverpool. From a team performance [perspective] they were outstanding. I thought the three players in midfield were outstanding as well."

Liverpool followed that up with a 2-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, and Reds supporters waited with baited breath for the highlights show on Wednesday night to hear what Keane had to say - and they were not disappointed.

The ex-Manchester United captain, most likely through gritted teeth, said of Klopp, as quoted by the Mirror: "We have always felt they were a goal threat, but I think they have improved defensively over the last few months and you have to give the manager and players great credit for it.

"The defence was always a big concern for me early in the season. When you look at some of the performances away from home at Man City [lost 5-0] and at Spurs [lost 4-1] you just felt they were going to concede, especially against the bigger teams.

"But they've improved over the last few months. With the signing [van Dijk] they've got a settle back four, Robertson's come in and he's done really well.

"He's [Klopp] obviously sticking with the same goalkeeper now, a lot of confidence in the back four and the players deserve huge credit."

Liverpool await their opponents for the semi-finals, with the draw taking place at UEFA's headquarters in Sion on Friday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now