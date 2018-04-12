Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals How Being Targeted As 'Weak Link' Helped Him in UCL Win Over Man City

Liverpool's teenage defender Trent Alexander-Arnold insists his side won't fear anyone in Friday's semi final draw, as he and his team set their sights on a sixth Champions League crown, and their first triumph since their historic night in Istanbul in 2005.

The 19 year-old English defender, who excelled in Liverpool's all-English quarter final win over Manchester City, believes the Reds have got everything it takes to triumph in Kiev in May after eliminating the Premier League champions elect.

So impressed with Trent Alexander-Arnold. A teenager playing with an assuredness and maturity way beyond his years. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 10, 2018

Talking after the second leg victory against Manchester City (via Liverpool Echo) the young defender praised his team's performances throughout this season's Champions League campaign stating their performances so far is proof that they shouldn't fear anyone.

He said: “Throughout the whole tournament there hasn’t been a team who strike fear into us. We’ve looked at it from the start that we’re in it to win it.

"As it goes on, you get closer and closer to getting that chance to win it. We’ve taken another step closer to the final and there’s still two more games ahead of us. Whoever we draw on Friday, we’ll look forward to the game and hopefully get to the final."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Alexander-Arnold, who started both legs against Manchester City, has made six Champions League appearances so far this season and has a goal to his name as his team have plundered a record tally of 33 goals in this season's competition.

The 19 year-old Liverpool born right back believes City saw him as a 'weak link' in Liverpool's defence, but passed the test with flying colours - keeping City's flying German winger Leroy Sane quiet over the two legs.

“You look forward to playing these type of games and testing yourself. I got the opportunity to do that over the two legs and I tried to do the right things and win my personal battles," Alexander-Arnold continued.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"I guess Man City looked at it and [felt] I’m the weak link. Maybe that gave me that underdog mentality and I tried to prove them wrong. I wanted to show them I’m not the weak link in the team."

The Liverpool Academy graduate was nine years old when Liverpool last reached the last four of Europe's top club competitions and the young defender hailed his manager Jurgen Klopp's half-time team talk at the Etihad as the deciding factor in Tuesday's impressive win.

“The first half was tough. We were boxed in and couldn’t really get out of our own half. The manager just told us to play football because we weren’t really playing in the first half and kind of just kicking it long. He said the best way to beat Man City is to play football. That’s what we did and we got the two goals," the Englishman revealed.

Liverpool, who sit third in the Premier League table four points from second place Manchester United, return to Premier League action on Saturday as they face Bournemouth at Anfield. As for the Champions League the Reds will learn about their semi final opponents when the draw will be held on Friday.