West Brom Part Company With Technical Director As Club Restructuring Plans Begin

West Bromwich Albion have officially parted company with technical director Nick Hammond as part of new restructuring plans at the club.





It follows the recent dismissal of head coach Alan Pardew, while chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman were both sacked and placed on gardening leave by the Baggies owner Guochuan Lai in February as a reaction to an increasingly poor season.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

West Brom have stated their intention to reveal about the restructuring soon.

"West Bromwich Albion are a great football club which I was honoured to be a part of, great people, great supporters. I wish them every success going forward as I move on to future projects," Hammond said in a parting statement.

New chief executive Mark Jenkins commented, "We would like to place on record our gratitude for Nick's efforts during his two years in the role and wish him every success for his future."

On the pitch, West Brom face a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday as the light on their latest spell in the Premier League fades.