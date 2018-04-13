Anthony Martial Offered New 5-Year Deal as Forward Mulls Over Man Utd Future

Manchester United have offered contract rebel Anthony Martial a new long-term contract in the hopes of convincing him to stay put.

The Times has reported that the Red Devils have put a five-year deal on the table for the France international to sign amid rumours that Martial is unwilling to commit his future to the Premier League heavyweights.

Martial is believed to be holding off on penning fresh terms with United unless he is guaranteed more starts and more minutes on the field under Jose Mourinho and, with his current contract due to expire in just over 12 months time, United may be left sweating on whether to sell him this summer or not.

The forward has bagged 11 goals and eight assists for the second-placed league side this campaign, but he has lost his starting berth since the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

With Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford also vying for a starting spot under Mourinho at the tip of United's attack. Martial has become disillusioned with life in Manchester and is seriously considering his future with the club.

Martial has started just four matches since Sanchez jetted in in late January, and his frustration over a lack of game time could hamper his chances of earning a starting place in France's team at this summer's World Cup in Russia too.

The ex-Monaco starlet may now look to end his spell with United and head somewhere that will give him a lot more starts and matches, and there is plenty of interest in his signature to boot.

Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain have all be credited with wanting to lure the £58m attacker away from his current surroundings, but don't bet against others becoming involved in a bidding war if Martial is put up for sale.

Unless Mourinho elects to give Martial a run of games between now and the end of the season, it may be in United's best interests to let him leave while they can command a decent fee for him.

