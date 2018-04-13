Atletico's Diego Costa Diagnosed With Hamstring Injury After Coming Off in Europa League Clash

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has been hit with a hamstring injury to his left leg after playing in the loss against Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The naturalised Spaniard was only able to play seven minutes of the tie's second half and was replaced by Fernando Torres after signalling to the bench to indicate that he was injured.

Initial fears of a hamstring injury were confirmed on Friday, when the player underwent scans, but it isn't clear how long he will be out for at the moment.

Atletico have only 23 fit players for their game this weekend and Diego Costa has a hamstring injury — Will (@WillTheGooner) April 13, 2018

"Diego Costa had to be taken off in the 52nd minute on Thursday’s match against Sporting CP," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"After undergoing medical exams this Friday, 13 April, he has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury to his left leg."

Costa has registered six goals and three assists since returning to Atletico following a three-year spell at Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles.

The Spanish side will hope to have him back at the soonest, given their upcoming Europa League semi-final tie against Arsenal later this month as they've progressed on aggregate despite Thursday's defeat.