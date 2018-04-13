Barcelona Home Matches to Stay at Nou Camp Throughout 3-Year Redevelopment Project

Barcelona have confirmed that home matches will still take place at Camp Nou despite the famous stadium due to undergo redevelopment work at the same time.

La Blaugrana and the region's city council came to an agreement on Thursday that allowed for the club's new stadium project - dubbed 'Espai Barca' - to commence in the summer of 2019 to the tune of around €639m.

The three-year plan had been expected to force Barcelona out of their home ground and potentially ground share with a nearby club - most likely Espanyol - but AS has now reported that Barca will carry on playing their home games on their hallowed turf while the building work takes place.

The Camp Nou will be getting a facelift in the #EspaiBarça project #FCBLive pic.twitter.com/5ooi4H3qmN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 26, 2015

The redevelopment will not continue during the course of each season, however, and it is this key reason that has allowed the current La Liga leaders to play at Camp Nou despite work being conducted to improve and enhance the arena.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said: "It is the best agreement because it is the one with the most support and consensus, which has been a top priority for us.

"Today, despite the elimination from the Champions League, which has been very tough, we have come to talk about this 'Espai Barça'."



All the details on the city agreement that makes the Espai Barça a reality 👇https://t.co/RgbZ8lJ2GS pic.twitter.com/P1t05OvJJm — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 12, 2018

'Espai Barca' will see Camp Nou see a slight increase to its 100,000-seater capacity and remain in place as the biggest football ground in Europe. The addition of a roof will also allow for games to be played despite any treacherous weather conditions that make their way to Catalonia.

The project will also see a revamp of the surrounding area, with new green spaces outlined to allow families to come and enjoy the sunshine and bask under one of the world's most famous stadiums.

Apartment blocks will also be added to parts of the surrounding Artistides Maillot area as well as a €90m renovation of nearby indoor arena Palau Blaugrana - the venue used by Barca's basketball, handball and futsal teams - and should be officially signed off by the head of the Barcelona's Urbanism sub-committee at the end of April.

