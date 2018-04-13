Bayern Munich Confirm Appointment of Niko Kovac As Head Coach for Next Season

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac will be instated as manager of Bayern Munich this summer on a three-year deal, the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed on Friday.





Jupp Heynckes took the reigns earlier in the term following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti, with the premise being he would guide the Bavarians until the end of the year.

And, according to the Red's official Twitter account, that will indeed be the case, with Kovac set to take control on July 1.

BREAKING: Niko Kovač will take over as #FCBayern head coach from 1st July 2018. "We agreed a 3-year contract yesterday," says sporting director @Brazzo. #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/lJKsCOgUiy — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 13, 2018

"Niko Kovac will take over as FC Bayern head coach from 1st July 2018," the tweet read. "We agreed a 3-year contract yesterday,"

The 46-year-old from West Berlin has helped guide Eintracht to fifth in the Bundesliga this season as well as the DFB-Pokal semi-finals, where they will face Schalke for a spot in the final.

The former central midfielder is fully aware of the pressures of such a club as Bayern Munich, however, featuring as a player for the club from 2001 to 2003.