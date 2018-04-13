Burnley's Sean Dyche Pips Guardiola & Mourinho to Manager of the Month Award for March

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been named as Premier League Manager of the Month for March following his side's 100 per cent win period.

The Clarets recorded three victories over Everton, West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion; his 100th in the position, all but cementing their place in seventh as the end of the season nears.

"I am really pleased, on behalf of myself and staff, but particularly the players", the 46-year-old told the club's official website on receiving the award at Barnfield Training Centre on Thursday afternoon.

“I think they are having an outstanding season, with hopefully more to come, but in this period they have been very strong mentally.

“A lot of questions were being asked after a tough run and to come out of that with four straight victories – three in March – was very satisfying.

“I mentioned during that tough run that we were still performing – despite some injuries - and to see through all that and put it all back together in this good run, shows great belief and resilience.

It’d be a travesty if Sean Dyche is not named Premier League manager of the season



Don’t matter who you support the man deserves tremendous credit for the job he’s doing at Burnley — Jimmy McBride (@jimmymcbride1) April 7, 2018

“I must also thank the fans. Some fan bases can get disgruntled by a tough period, but I don’t think ours did.

"They continued to back the players home and away and that gives players a better chance of performing, so they deserve a mention too, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Dyche becomes only the fifth manager this season to pick up the award, with Huddersfield Town’s David Wagner, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Chris Hughton and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe temporarily taking the reigns from resident Pep Guardiola.